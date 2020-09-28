Dubai announces restrictions nightlife amid Coronavirus increase

Dubai announces restrictions nightlife amid Coronavirus increase1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Dubai's tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt 'entertainment activities' at 1 am
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dubai's tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt 'entertainment activities' at 1 am
DUBAI : Dubai has announced new restrictions on nightlife to curb a rising tide of coronavirus infections.
Dubai has announced new restrictions on nightlife to curb a rising tide of coronavirus infections.
Dubai's tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt “entertainment activities" at 1 a.m. Hotels will be restricted by law to offering only delivery and room service after 3 a.m.
Dubai's tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt “entertainment activities" at 1 a.m. Hotels will be restricted by law to offering only delivery and room service after 3 a.m.
Authorities urged dining and drinking establishments to adhere to anti-virus protocols or face “consequential procedures and violations," including shutdowns and huge fines.
The new rules are the first since restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in July as Dubai, a top travel destination known for its lively nightlife, emerged from lockdown.
The United Arab Emirates has recorded more than 90,600 infections since the pandemic began, including over 400 deaths. Daily new infection rates are now climbing to heights last seen four months ago.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated