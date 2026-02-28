Dubai, Abu Dhabi Attack LIVE: New blasts rock Dubai; airport operations suspended; 1 killed in Abu Dhabi

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Attack LIVE: Several key Middle East hubs, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Riyadh and Amman, were jolted by multiple loud explosions after a joint strike by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, according to regional reports. One civilian was also reported dead in Abu Dhabi.
Amid soaring tensions across the Middle East, operations at Dubai International Airport—the world’s busiest international travel hub—were suspended, while air defence fire was seen over the Gulf nation.
In a statement, Dubai Airports said all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been halted until further notice.
“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights.
“We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also announced at least partial airspace closures in the hours after smoke was seen rising over Tehran and Iran launched retaliatory attacks across the region.
IndiGo on Saturday announced the suspension of all its flight operations to Middle East destinations due to ongoing regional airspace disruptions.
Etihad Airways said on Saturday that regional airspace closures are disrupting its flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Khaleeja Times reported.
Smoke was seen in the sky over Dubai after a reported rocket interception.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday to discuss the Iranian attacks on countries in the region, the UAE state news agency said.
A very loud bang was heard in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Reuters reported.
The escalating situation across the Gulf region following the joint Israel-US attacks on Iran has majorly disrupted flight connections in and out of Dubai, a major aviation destination and a commercial hub on Saturday.
Dubai heard a fresh wave of explosions in the Emirates' most populated city, as Iran struck locations across the Gulf in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks, news agency AFP reported.