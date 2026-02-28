Dubai, Abu Dhabi Attack LIVE: More blasts in Abu Dhabi, says report; IndiGo, AI shut flight ops to Middle East

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Attack LIVE: Several key Middle East hubs, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Riyadh and Amman, were jolted by multiple loud explosions after a joint strike by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, according to regional reports. One civilian was also reported dead in Abu Dhabi.

Amid soaring tensions across the Middle East, operations at Dubai International Airport—the world’s busiest international travel hub—were suspended, while air defence fire was seen over the Gulf nation.

In a statement, Dubai Airports said all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been halted until further notice.

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also announced at least partial airspace closures in the hours after smoke was seen rising over Tehran and Iran launched retaliatory attacks across the region.