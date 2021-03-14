OPEN APP
Dubai is conducting a clinical trial to assess the accuracy of a breath test to detect the coronavirus within one minute.

The rapid test, developed by the National University of Singapore’s Breathonix Pte Ltd., is being trialled on 2,500 patients, according to a statement. Breathonix is carrying out the trial with Dubai Health Authority and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Machine learning software will analyze a breath sample and generate the result in less than a minute, according to the statement. Breathonix had previously conducted a Singapore-based pilot study that involved 180 patients and achieved a sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 95% with the machine learning algorithm, it said.

