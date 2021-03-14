Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus

Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
- Machine learning software will analyze a breath sample and generate the result in less than a minute, according to the statement
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dubai is conducting a clinical trial to assess the accuracy of a breath test to detect the coronavirus within one minute.
Dubai is conducting a clinical trial to assess the accuracy of a breath test to detect the coronavirus within one minute.
The rapid test, developed by the National University of Singapore’s Breathonix Pte Ltd., is being trialled on 2,500 patients, according to a statement. Breathonix is carrying out the trial with Dubai Health Authority and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
The rapid test, developed by the National University of Singapore’s Breathonix Pte Ltd., is being trialled on 2,500 patients, according to a statement. Breathonix is carrying out the trial with Dubai Health Authority and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Machine learning software will analyze a breath sample and generate the result in less than a minute, according to the statement. Breathonix had previously conducted a Singapore-based pilot study that involved 180 patients and achieved a sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 95% with the machine learning algorithm, it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.