Dubai Crown Prince takes the London tube. Here's what happens next

The Crown Prince is currently vacationing in London along with his family. And of these days he travelled by the London Underground, where he went completely unnoticed. The prince later shared the photo on the internet that show Sheikh Hamdan is seen standing in the middle of a crowded London Tube compartment with his friend. He captioned it as "We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored."
The rapid transit system serves Greater London and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex and Hertfordshire in England.
Another photo that he shared shows his father ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the streets of London along with his children.