Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Dubai Crown Prince takes the London tube. Here's what happens next

Dubai Crown Prince takes the London tube. Here's what happens next

Dubai Crown Prince rides the London tube completely unrecognised
1 min read . 07:16 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Crown Prince is currently vacationing in London along with his family. And of these days he travelled by the London Underground, where he went completely unnoticed.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who has more than 14.5 million followers on Instagram alone, went completely unrecognised during his London visit.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who has more than 14.5 million followers on Instagram alone, went completely unrecognised during his London visit.

The Crown Prince is currently vacationing in London along with his family. And of these days he travelled by the London Underground, where he went completely unnoticed. The prince later shared the photo on the internet that show Sheikh Hamdan is seen standing in the middle of a crowded London Tube compartment with his friend. He captioned it as "We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored."

The Crown Prince is currently vacationing in London along with his family. And of these days he travelled by the London Underground, where he went completely unnoticed. The prince later shared the photo on the internet that show Sheikh Hamdan is seen standing in the middle of a crowded London Tube compartment with his friend. He captioned it as "We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored."

The rapid transit system serves Greater London and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex and Hertfordshire in England.

The rapid transit system serves Greater London and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex and Hertfordshire in England.

Another photo that he shared shows his father ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the streets of London along with his children.

Another photo that he shared shows his father ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the streets of London along with his children.

He may have gone unnoticed now, but last month a video went viral which showed Sheikh Hamdan taking selfies with Dubai residents in London, who spotted him in his car.

He may have gone unnoticed now, but last month a video went viral which showed Sheikh Hamdan taking selfies with Dubai residents in London, who spotted him in his car.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.