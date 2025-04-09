Crown Prince Al Maktoum’s India visit: IIM-Ahmedabad, IIFT to set up campuses in Dubai | Key updates

8. The visiting leader also met Goyal during a high-level business meeting in Mumbai. They discussed the contribution of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in the rapid growth of bilateral trade, the MEA said. The MEA said the proposed overseas campus of the IIM-Ahmedabad and IIFT in Dubai will further strengthen the educational cooperation between the two countries and positions Dubai and the UAE as a key regional and global destination for eminent Indian educational institutions. This follows the inauguration of the first ever campus of the IIT in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi last year.