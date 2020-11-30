Dubai cuts surcharge to bring down electricity, water bills

Dubai cuts surcharge to bring down electricity, water bills1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
Dubai will reduce a fuel surcharge on customer electricity and water bills from Dec. 1, citing savings made by including renewable sources in its energy mix, Dubai media office said on Sunday.
Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates' seven emirates, aims to provide 75% of its energy capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, the statement said.
The fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils per kilowatt hour, down from 6.5 fils. The surcharge for water will become 0.4 fils per gallon, instead of 0.6 fils previously.
