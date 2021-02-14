Dubai developers suffer as Aldar holds steady in Abu Dhabi

Dubai developers suffer as Aldar holds steady in Abu Dhabi2 min read . 07:11 PM IST
- A property glut and faltering demand have driven Dubai home prices down by more than 30% since the market peaked seven years ago
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The fortunes of property developers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi diverged last year.
The fortunes of property developers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi diverged last year.
Dubai’s Emaar Properties PJSC reported a 58% slump in profit, while Damac Properties PJSC posted its second consecutive full-year loss -- underscoring the impact of an oversupply aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Dubai’s Emaar Properties PJSC reported a 58% slump in profit, while Damac Properties PJSC posted its second consecutive full-year loss -- underscoring the impact of an oversupply aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Aldar Properties PJSC in neighboring Abu Dhabi, however, performed better than Emaar and Damac. It posted a profit that was almost unchanged from a year ago as it benefits from government contracts.
A property glut and faltering demand have driven Dubai home prices down by more than 30% since the market peaked seven years ago, a decline made worse by the pandemic. The government last year set up a committee to manage supply and demand, while property developers temporarily halted new projects.
Emaar 2020 Numbers:
Damac 2020 Numbers:
Aldar 2020 Numbers:
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.