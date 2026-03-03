Dubai, Doha, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain flights LIVE updates: Limited airline operations start from Middle East

Middle East Flight Status LIVE: Passengers stranded by a widening war began departing the United Arab Emirates aboard a small number of evacuation flights that have started operations from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports among others.

Here is everything you need to know about the LIVE flight status —

Dubai (Emirates & FlyDubai) Status:

Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) began limited operations yesterday for passengers who had previously rebooked their flights, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from there. Emirates has resumed some flights from 15:00 UAE time on 2 March, and budget carrier FlyDubai has also followed.

Abu Dhabi (Etihad Airways) Status:

All regular and commercial flights have been suspended till 4 March till 2 pm local time, barring 15 Etihad "repositioning and repatriation" flights that departed on Monday and Tuesday to cities including Mumbai, London, and Paris.

Doha & Bahrain (Qatar Airways / Gulf Air) Status:

The Qatar airspace has currently been closed for all commercial and regular flights. Qatar Airways said all its operations remain suspended until there is a directive from authorities.

In Bahrain, Gulf Air cancelled over 130 flights on 3 March. Bahrain International Airport remains open for technical stops but passenger departures are minimal.

Indian Carriers: Air India, IndiGo & Akasa:

Air India has extended its suspension of flights until 23:59 on 3 March. Meanwhile, IndiGo said it will operate 10 special flights from Jeddah, while SpiceJet will operate four special flights from Fujairah.

Akasa Air will operate flights from Jeddah to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

