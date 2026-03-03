Dubai, Doha, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain flights LIVE updates: Limited airline operations start from Middle East

Middle East Flight Status LIVE: Passengers stranded by a widening war began departing the United Arab Emirates aboard a small number of evacuation flights that have started operations from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports among others.
Here is everything you need to know about the LIVE flight status —
Dubai (Emirates & FlyDubai) Status:
Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) began limited operations yesterday for passengers who had previously rebooked their flights, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from there. Emirates has resumed some flights from 15:00 UAE time on 2 March, and budget carrier FlyDubai has also followed.
Abu Dhabi (Etihad Airways) Status:
All regular and commercial flights have been suspended till 4 March till 2 pm local time, barring 15 Etihad "repositioning and repatriation" flights that departed on Monday and Tuesday to cities including Mumbai, London, and Paris.
Doha & Bahrain (Qatar Airways / Gulf Air) Status:
The Qatar airspace has currently been closed for all commercial and regular flights. Qatar Airways said all its operations remain suspended until there is a directive from authorities.
In Bahrain, Gulf Air cancelled over 130 flights on 3 March. Bahrain International Airport remains open for technical stops but passenger departures are minimal.
Indian Carriers: Air India, IndiGo & Akasa:
Air India has extended its suspension of flights until 23:59 on 3 March. Meanwhile, IndiGo said it will operate 10 special flights from Jeddah, while SpiceJet will operate four special flights from Fujairah.
Akasa Air will operate flights from Jeddah to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
You can check your flight status here LIVE
Follow this space for LIVE updates on Dubai, Doha, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain flights.
Air Arabia says: Air Arabia flights to and from the UAE are temporarily suspended until 15:00 (UAE time), Wednesday, 4 March 2026.
Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq are suspended until 5 March 2026.
A limited number of flights may operate in coordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers scheduled on operating flights will be notified directly.
All other passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by Air Arabia.
“I had to fly to Dubai from here and I got to know last night that the flight has been cancelled,” says a stranded passenger at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Watch | Passengers stranded at Kempegowda International Airport as several flights are cancelled following the Israel-Iran conflict
“Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on 04 March by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC),” the airline said in a post on X.
“I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon,” PV Sindhu, who returned to India aboard a flight to Bengaluru on Tuesday, posted on X.
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict.
Emirates flight EK 500 arrived in Mumbai amid tight coordination between airport authorities and airline officials, bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.
“I am from Palestine originally, have a residency permit in Qatar. I came here for 6 days, on a business trip on February 22nd. I was supposed to fly back to Qatar, but due to the situation in the Gulf countries and the Middle East, my flight was cancelled and I am stuck in India... My family is in Qatar right now and I need to fly back,” says a started passenger in Ahmedabad.
March 03, 2026
• QP 561 Mumbai – Jeddah I ETD - 19:20
• QP 562 Jeddah – Mumbai I ETD - 23:55
March 04, 2026
• QP 561 Mumbai – Jeddah I ETD - 19:20
• QP 562 Jeddah – Mumbai I ETD - 23:55
• QP 563 Ahmedabad – Jeddah I ETD - 17:45
• QP 564 Jeddah – Ahmedabad I ETD - 21:50
(local time)
Air India on Tuesday brought back 149 stranded passengers from Dubai on flight AI916D that landed at 10:58 am IST at Delhi Airport. The aircraft, VT-EDC is the first flight operated by an Indian carrier for the homecoming of passengers amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
“Earlier this morning, 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who were stranded in Dubai safely arrived back in Delhi on flight AI918D. Our Operations Control Centre and supporting teams have been working around the clock to facilitate these flights in extraordinary circumstances, ensuring seamless coordination throughout. We express our sincere gratitude to the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the local authorities in Dubai for their continued cooperation in enabling these vital operations,” Air India told Mint.
“All Etihad’s scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 14:00 UAE time on Wednesday 4 March. Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals. Guests should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so,” Etihad said in a post on Tuesday
“As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended. Additionally, certain other international services may be impacted as we align operations with evolving conditions,” IndiGo says in a post on X.
Partial operations have resumed at the Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC). Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has also restarted partial operations, as have some Saudi airports.
Hello and welcome to Livemint's live coverage on Middle East flights amid the Israel Iran conflict involving the US and other Gulf countries. Follow this space for LIVE updates.