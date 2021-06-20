From South Africa and Nigeria, non-residence passengers are also allowed to travel subject to the vaccination and PCR test conditions.
A negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure is required, according to a Gulf News report.
The UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement. Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted, it said.
India's ban on international travel
The central government has extended the ban on international flights till 30 June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
Dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate.
Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Suspension of travel
The UAE will suspend travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia from entering the country on national and foreign flights from Monday.
The GCAA said the restrictions would also include transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for those countries.
Exemptions to its decision include UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations, business jets - after getting prior approvals - and golden and silver residency permit holders, in addition to those who work essential jobs.
Those who are exempted will still have to take a PCR test at the airport and enter a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
