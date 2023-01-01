Dubai ends fee for liquor licenses, 30% tax on alcohol sales to boost tourism

The Dubai administration on 1 January, 2023, need its 30 per cent tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain.
With this, administration ended a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost its tourism to the emirate.
The New Year's Day announcement, made by Dubai's two state-linked alcohol retailers, came apparently from a government decree from its ruling Al Maktoum family.
Though, it follows years of loosening regulations over liquor in the sheikhdom, which now sells alcohol during daylight hours in Ramadan and began providing home delivery during the lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alcohol sales have long served as a major barometer of the economy of Dubai. Dubai's many bars drew commuting soccer fans during the recent World Cup in nearby Qatar.
Alcohol distributor Maritime and Mercantile International, which is part of the wider Emirates Group, made the announcement in a statement.
“Since we began our operations in Dubai over 100 years ago, the emirate's approach has remained dynamic, sensitive and inclusive for all," said Tyrone Reid of MMI. “These recently updated regulations are instrumental to continue ensuring the safe and responsible purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Dubai and the UAE."
An ad was also put up by MMI urged customers to buy from its stores, saying “you no longer need to drive out to the other emirates."
Dubai residents long have driven into Umm al-Quwain and other emirates for bulk, tax-free alcohol purchases.
Under Dubai law, non-Muslims must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Drinkers are supposed to carry plastic cards issued by the Dubai police that permit them to purchase, transport and consume beer, wine and liquor.
In absence of these, they can face fines and arrest — even though the sheikhdom's vast network of bars, nightclubs and lounges almost never ask to see the permit.
Still, relatively liberal Dubai is an outlier among others in the region. Sharjah, an emirate that borders Dubai to the north, outlaws alcohol, as do the nearby nations of Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
