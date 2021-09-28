Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum is typically bullish about the fair, promising "the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event".
"Our nation's talented citizens were able to convert this vision into a comprehensive plan for success, conveying a message to the world that our commitment to excellence makes us an important contributor to shaping the globe's future," he said, according to official media.
- Robot panda -
The fair is another feather in the cap for Dubai, which has long strived for recognition with achievements such as the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at a towering 828 metres (2,717 feet).
UAE media highlighted a travel company report which named the building as the world's most searched landmark, with The National wondering: "Has Expo 2020 made Burj Khalifa the new Eiffel Tower?"
"The core of World Expo has always been a sense of global spectacle, and the UAE's built environment is well placed to give it just that," said an opinion piece in the newspaper.
The postponement has worked out well in one respect for the UAE, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding on December 2.
Workers were putting the final touches on infrastructure and facilities at the site this week as the clock ticked down to the delayed launch.
A succession of politicians, business leaders, celebrities and sports people are expected at Expo, whose diverse attractions include the Harlem Globetrotters and a Chinese robot panda.
A full-scale hyperloop cabin, touted as the future of long-distance travel and transport, is among the exhibits, while Egypt has imported an ancient coffin from pharaonic days.
China has one of the largest pavilions -- a LED-lit, lamp-shaped creation -- while Morocco's is made from traditional mud-building methods.
The Dutch have a pyramid covered with edible plants and irrigated by solar-generated rainwater.
Expo's major themes are opportunity, mobility and sustainability, and the site centres on the imposing Al Wasl ("Connection") Plaza, which will be lit by 360 degree projections on its giant dome.
The fair grounds will be opened to the public on Friday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!