Dubai fire: Massive blaze erupts in 67-storey building in Marina, 3,820 residents from 764 apartments evacuated | Watch

A massive fire broke out in a 67-storey building in Marina in Dubai on Saturday, PTI quoted Dubai Media Office (DMO) as saying.

According to the details, all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of the Marina Pinnacle were safely evacuated after the fire started late on Friday night.

Khaleej Times newspaper reported that the fire was extinguished by Dubai Civil Defence teams that worked tirelessly for six hours.

The DMO in a post on X at 1.44 am on Saturday said: “Specialised teams successfully evacuated all residents from the 67-storey building, prioritising their health and safety throughout the operation. Efforts continue to fully contain the fire.”

"Ambulance teams and medical staff are on site to offer full medical and mental support to the safely evacuated residents," the DMO added at 2.09 am.

Meanwhile, the DMO stated that the authorities are working closely with the building’s developer to arrange temporary housing for the affected residents, prioritising their safety and well-being.

Later at 2.21 am, the DMO noted that specialised units safely evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of Marina Pinnacle without any injuries.

However, this is not the first time that Marina Pinnacle — also known as Tiger Tower — has caught fire. Earlier in May 2015, a kitchen incident sparked a fire on the 47th floor, which spread to the 48th floor before being contained by Dubai Civil Defence, Khaleej Times said.

