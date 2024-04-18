Dubai floods 2024: Amid relentless rains wreaking havoc in Dubai and disrupting normal life, the Consulate of India has issued helpline numbers and guidelines for Indians affected by the extreme weather conditions.

Dubai has experienced a "historic weather event," with the UAE city receiving 142 millimeters (5.59 inches) of rainfall by Tuesday.

“Helpline numbers for Indian citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and Northern Emirates and needing help: +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, +971585754213," the Indian consulate said in a post on X.

The helpline numbers have been issued even as the operations at Dubai Airport remain suspended with many Indian passengers stranded at the airport. Khaleej Times reported that many vehicle owners left their cars on the road after the water level swelled in the city.

The Indian consulate said that they are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. “Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," India in Dubai added.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has assured that the government is taking adequate measures to tackle the situation and that the safety of the citizens is the top priority of the administration. The government has ordered a thorough study into the vulnerable infrastructure of the country.

'No cloud seeding'

The National Center of Meteorology of the UAE denied reports suggesting that the massive rainfall resulted from cloud seeding performed by the Gulf nation in the arid region. “No, there was no cloud seeding done," Dr. Habib Ahmed, a senior meteorologist, told Gulf News on Wednesday. The meteorology center urged residents not to trust fake news and to rely only on information provided through official sources.

Meanwhile, the government officials have said that they expect the situation to turn better in a couple of days.

