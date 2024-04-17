Dubai floods: 28 Indian flights cancelled, Emirates halts check-ins due to heavy rainfall. What we know so far
A total of 28 Indian flights canceled due to Dubai floods caused by heavy rainfall. Emirates Airline stopped check-ins for the day. Efforts are being made to restore scheduled flight operations and assist affected customers.
As many as 28 Indian flights, including 15 Dubai-bound and 13 India bound, have been canceled due to Dubai floods caused by heavy rainfall in the e United Arab Emirates. Dubai's flagship Emirates Airline has stopped all check-ins for the day.
