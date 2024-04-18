Dubai floods: Flight delay, disruption continues; remote working, school closures extended till Aprill 19 | 10 points
Dubai floods: UAE experiences heaviest downpour since 1949, causing chaos in Dubai with power outages and airport disruptions.
The United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest downpour since records began in 1949, Dubai’s media office said in a statement. The state-run WAM news agency termed the rainfall as “a historic weather event" ." The widespread rainfall observed across the UAE is attributed to various factors, including cloud seeding.