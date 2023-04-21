Dubai, Habibi? Eid 2023 holidays offer massive discounts on India-UAE flights2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:19 AM IST
It is anticipated that the lowered airfares will entice a considerable influx of passengers travelling between UAE and India over the Eid 2023 holidays.
Airfares from the UAE to India have dropped ahead of the Eid 2023 holidays, with economy class fares averaging as low as Dh735 ( ₹16,435), depending on the sector, until June 20. From June 21, fares will rise to as high as Dh2,612 ( ₹58,407) during the peak summer holiday season.
