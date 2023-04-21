Airfares from the UAE to India have dropped ahead of the Eid 2023 holidays, with economy class fares averaging as low as Dh735 ( ₹16,435), depending on the sector, until June 20. From June 21, fares will rise to as high as Dh2,612 ( ₹58,407) during the peak summer holiday season.

The reduction is because of new flights launched by Air India Express and GoAir, which have created timely capacities on the busy and profitable route.

The reduced airfares are expected to attract a large number of travellers from between UAE and India during the Eid 2023 holidays. The drop in fares has come as a welcome surprise to many travellers, especially those visiting their friends and family in India. It is also good news for Indian expatriates living in the UAE, who can now plan their summer holidays back home without worrying about expensive airfares.

A return economy ticket to Mumbai for travel between April 19-24 is available for as low as Dh931 ( ₹20,818), down from the February-March average of Dh1,100 ( ₹24,597), Gulf News cited data from travel aggregator SkyScanner. Similarly, tickets to New Delhi for travel on the same dates are on sale for Dh1,058, compared to Dh1,350 listed during March.

Even fares on the usually expensive South India sector are down, with flights from Dubai to Kochi costing Dh1,310 ( ₹23,658) between April 18-24, compared to Dh2,085 ( ₹46,623) a month ago. Dubai-Bengaluru rates are also down to Dh1,101 ( ₹24,619) from Dh1,430 ( ₹31,976) earlier.

Travel agents believe the drop in fares is due to the launch of multiple flights by India’s flag carrier low-cost airline Air India Express from the UAE to non-metropolitan cities in India. The budget airline introduced four weekly direct flights on the Goa-Dubai sector and launched its inaugural service on the Indore-Sharjah route on March 31.

The Sharjah–Indore flight operates three times a week and Dubai–Indore operations once weekly. Similarly, budget carrier Go Air launched a daily non-stop flight from Dubai to Kannur in Kerala with one-way fares as low as Dh335 ( ₹7,493).

Etihad Airways early summer sale has also helped to reduce fares, with an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai economy return airfare for April 18-24 available for Dh695 ( ₹15,563) compared to Dh1,205 ( ₹26,945) in March. Passengers will have the option to explore further connectivity to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.