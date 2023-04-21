Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  Dubai, Habibi? Eid 2023 holidays offer massive discounts on India-UAE flights

Dubai, Habibi? Eid 2023 holidays offer massive discounts on India-UAE flights

2 min read . 08:19 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
The reason for the decrease in airfares is attributed to the introduction of several flights by Air India Express.

It is anticipated that the lowered airfares will entice a considerable influx of passengers travelling between UAE and India over the Eid 2023 holidays.

Airfares from the UAE to India have dropped ahead of the Eid 2023 holidays, with economy class fares averaging as low as Dh735 ( 16,435), depending on the sector, until June 20. From June 21, fares will rise to as high as Dh2,612 ( 58,407) during the peak summer holiday season. 

Airfares from the UAE to India have dropped ahead of the Eid 2023 holidays, with economy class fares averaging as low as Dh735 ( 16,435), depending on the sector, until June 20. From June 21, fares will rise to as high as Dh2,612 ( 58,407) during the peak summer holiday season. 

The reduction is because of new flights launched by Air India Express and GoAir, which have created timely capacities on the busy and profitable route.

The reduction is because of new flights launched by Air India Express and GoAir, which have created timely capacities on the busy and profitable route.

The reduced airfares are expected to attract a large number of travellers from between UAE and India during the Eid 2023 holidays. The drop in fares has come as a welcome surprise to many travellers, especially those visiting their friends and family in India. It is also good news for Indian expatriates living in the UAE, who can now plan their summer holidays back home without worrying about expensive airfares.

The reduced airfares are expected to attract a large number of travellers from between UAE and India during the Eid 2023 holidays. The drop in fares has come as a welcome surprise to many travellers, especially those visiting their friends and family in India. It is also good news for Indian expatriates living in the UAE, who can now plan their summer holidays back home without worrying about expensive airfares.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in Dubai building; Kerala couple among 4 Indians dead

A return economy ticket to Mumbai for travel between April 19-24 is available for as low as Dh931 ( 20,818), down from the February-March average of Dh1,100 ( 24,597), Gulf News cited data from travel aggregator SkyScanner. Similarly, tickets to New Delhi for travel on the same dates are on sale for Dh1,058, compared to Dh1,350 listed during March.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in Dubai building; Kerala couple among 4 Indians dead

A return economy ticket to Mumbai for travel between April 19-24 is available for as low as Dh931 ( 20,818), down from the February-March average of Dh1,100 ( 24,597), Gulf News cited data from travel aggregator SkyScanner. Similarly, tickets to New Delhi for travel on the same dates are on sale for Dh1,058, compared to Dh1,350 listed during March.

Even fares on the usually expensive South India sector are down, with flights from Dubai to Kochi costing Dh1,310 ( 23,658) between April 18-24, compared to Dh2,085 ( 46,623) a month ago. Dubai-Bengaluru rates are also down to Dh1,101 ( 24,619) from Dh1,430 ( 31,976) earlier.

Even fares on the usually expensive South India sector are down, with flights from Dubai to Kochi costing Dh1,310 ( 23,658) between April 18-24, compared to Dh2,085 ( 46,623) a month ago. Dubai-Bengaluru rates are also down to Dh1,101 ( 24,619) from Dh1,430 ( 31,976) earlier.

Travel agents believe the drop in fares is due to the launch of multiple flights by India’s flag carrier low-cost airline Air India Express from the UAE to non-metropolitan cities in India. The budget airline introduced four weekly direct flights on the Goa-Dubai sector and launched its inaugural service on the Indore-Sharjah route on March 31.

Travel agents believe the drop in fares is due to the launch of multiple flights by India’s flag carrier low-cost airline Air India Express from the UAE to non-metropolitan cities in India. The budget airline introduced four weekly direct flights on the Goa-Dubai sector and launched its inaugural service on the Indore-Sharjah route on March 31.

Also Read: Here’s how UAE Golden Visa is becoming a game changer for wealthy Indians

The Sharjah–Indore flight operates three times a week and Dubai–Indore operations once weekly. Similarly, budget carrier Go Air launched a daily non-stop flight from Dubai to Kannur in Kerala with one-way fares as low as Dh335 ( 7,493).

Also Read: Here’s how UAE Golden Visa is becoming a game changer for wealthy Indians

The Sharjah–Indore flight operates three times a week and Dubai–Indore operations once weekly. Similarly, budget carrier Go Air launched a daily non-stop flight from Dubai to Kannur in Kerala with one-way fares as low as Dh335 ( 7,493).

Etihad Airways early summer sale has also helped to reduce fares, with an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai economy return airfare for April 18-24 available for Dh695 ( 15,563) compared to Dh1,205 ( 26,945) in March. Passengers will have the option to explore further connectivity to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

Etihad Airways early summer sale has also helped to reduce fares, with an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai economy return airfare for April 18-24 available for Dh695 ( 15,563) compared to Dh1,205 ( 26,945) in March. Passengers will have the option to explore further connectivity to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.