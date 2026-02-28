Dubai international airport, world's busiest, shuts as Iran launches multiple strikes amid conflict with US, Israel

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international hub, has suspended all flight operations indefinitely after a wave of Iranian missile strikes targeted multiple Gulf Arab states.

This comes after tensions escalated between US and Iran on Saturday, with the launch of ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Israel first announced the strikes, with US President Donald Trump later confirming Washington’s role.

The closure was announced by Dubai Airport authorities, who said they have taken the decision as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions and airspace security concerns.

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice,” Dubai Media Office notified in a X (formerly Twitter) post.

Advisory for passengers Authorities have strongly advised passengers to avoid travelling to the airport until further notice, citing ongoing disruptions. Travellers are urged to check directly with their respective airlines directly for the latest information on flight schedules, cancellations, and re-bookings.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” the X post read.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instructed its staff, along with personnel at the US Consulate General Dubai, to shelter in place. In a post on X, it shared helpline numbers and email addresses for US citizens and urged people to move to secure locations.

Reason behind the sudden shutdown The closure follows a sharp escalation in the Middle East conflict, triggered by joint US and Israeli military strikes on Iran earlier in the day. In response, Iran launched ballistic missile targeting US military bases and allied locations across the Gulf region.

Explosions were reported in several Gulf capitals, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Manama, raising security concerns in these areas.

Earlier, the UAE closed its airspace as Israel and the US carried out strikes on Iran. The Gulf country said it had intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved its right to respond, while Kuwait also engaged incoming strikes on Saturday.

“The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles. The UAE's air defences responded with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of the missiles,” AFP quoted the UAE statement as saying.