Dubai may consider dynamic road toll pricing to cut congestion

Dubai may consider implementing dynamic pricing at its road toll gates as a way to reduce congestion and boost revenue at Salik, the toll operator that announced its IPO on Monday.

“The Roads & Transport Authority could implement dynamic pricing through optimizing the toll rates depending on the time of the day, for example, by charging a higher toll fee for specific lanes or during peak hours," according to Salik’s IPO announcement.

Dynamic pricing may be implemented based on similar systems such as Dallas-Fort Worth LBJ Express, Singapore electronic road pricing, and the Stockholm dynamic congestion zone and bridge tolls, it said.

Dubai said Monday it plans to sell a 20% stake in the initial public offering of its road-toll collection system Salik, the third planned privatization in the city's program to boost sagging trading volumes. The offering starts on Sept. 13, with an expected listing on the Dubai stock exchange on Sept. 29.

