Dubai news: Fresh loud explosion heard hours after Iran President's 'apology', diplomacy pitch

A fresh loud explosion was heard in Dubai on Saturday evening, according to AFP, as Iran persisted with missile and drone strikes against locations across the Gulf region. The UAE had earlier reported "incoming missile and drone threats from Iran".

Israel and Iran continued exchanging attacks on Saturday as the war in the Middle East entered its second week. Tehran issued a rare apology to neighbouring countries, apparently aiming to ease regional anger over Iranian strikes that hit civilian targets in the Gulf.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an apology to the Gulf countries and claimed that Tehran would stop striking its Arab neighbours, unless any attacks on Tehran originated from those countries.

He refuted US President Donald Trump's demand for the Islamic Republic's unconditional surrender as “a dream”. In a video message released, Pezeshkian stated, "The temporary leadership council approved yesterday that neighbouring countries should no longer be targeted and missiles should not be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.”

However, Trump described Iran’s apology as a sign of surrender. He also warned that Iran would be “hit very hard” and cautioned that the United States could expand its attacks to additional areas and groups that had not previously been designated as targets.

Missile and drone threats from Iran in UAE On Saturday evening, the UAE Ministry of Defence said the UAE’s air defence systems were currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

The ministry stated that the sounds heard in different parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, while fighter jets were engaging drones and loitering munitions in the air.

“UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones,” it said.

This came after Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, temporarily suspended operations before partially resuming services after an air defence interception occurred in the area during attacks launched by Iran.

Meanwhile, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in comments aired on Abu Dhabi TV, said the UAE was currently facing a time of war but remained stable and resilient. In his first public remarks since Iran launched missile attacks on Gulf countries during the ongoing United States–Israel strikes on Iran, he warned that the UAE was not an easy target and would defend itself.

"The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh - we are no easy prey," Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also ruler of Abu Dhabi, stated when visiting injured during attacks. He added, “We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family.”

