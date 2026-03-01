Dubai News LIVE: Two injured in Dubai after drone interception, UAE denies cancellation of final exams

Dubai News LIVE: Explosions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Airlines extend flight suspensions.
FlyDubai said that all its flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until 3pm UAE time on Monday (March 2).
Emirates said all its flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended until 3pm on Monday.
Air Arabia has also cancelled all flights to and from the UAE until 3pm on Monday.
Etihad Airways had earlier announced that all its flights to and from Abu Dhabi will remain suspended until 2am on Monday.
UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it will cover all accommodation and sustenance costs for affected and stranded passengers.
Travelers: Check your flight status immediately; do not head to the airport unless your airline confirms a secure boarding window.
The Global Village in Dubai on Sunday, March 1, announced that it will be closed for the day as a precautionary safety measure.
Air France cancelled its flights scheduled for Sunday to Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh.
"Air France will provide further information on its flight schedule to these destinations for the following days at a later date," Air France said in a statement.
Authorities in Dubai confirmed that debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, resulting in two injuries. The injured have received the necessary medical care. Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations.
The UAE’s Ministry of Education on Sunday denied reports on social media that final or end-of-term examinations for the current academic year had been cancelled.
In a statement, the ministry said the claims were inaccurate and stressed that any decisions related to students, schools or academic assessments would be announced through its approved communication platforms.