Dubai News LIVE: Two injured in Dubai after drone interception, UAE denies cancellation of final exams

Dubai News LIVE: Explosions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Airlines extend flight suspensions.

FlyDubai said that all its flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until 3pm UAE time on Monday (March 2).

Emirates said all its flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended until 3pm on Monday.

Air Arabia has also cancelled all flights to and from the UAE until 3pm on Monday.

Etihad Airways had earlier announced that all its flights to and from Abu Dhabi will remain suspended until 2am on Monday.

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it will cover all accommodation and sustenance costs for affected and stranded passengers.

Travelers: Check your flight status immediately; do not head to the airport unless your airline confirms a secure boarding window.