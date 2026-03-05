Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Global Village, Jebel Jais among popular attractions shut amid Iran crisis

The US-Israeli war with Iran has now entered its sixth day. In the United Arab Emirates, some popular attractions have temporarily closed due to heightened security alerts across the region since the conflict began on February 28, affecting several Middle Eastern countries, according to Khaleej Times.

US Mission UAE security alert US Mission in UAE issued a Level 3 security alert urging American citizens to depart immediately amid escalating Iran-US-Israel conflict, with embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General Dubai closed. UAE airspace faced disruptions but some flights have resumed on a limited basis.

Dubai Airport (DXB) status DXB and UAE airports saw suspensions but now host limited services from five airlines, including Emirates operating about 100 flights for passengers, cargo, and aid. Indian carriers like Air India are running relief flights from Dubai. Operations are not fully resumed due to ongoing regional airspace restrictions.

Popular attractions Global Village has announced it will remain closed until Friday, March 6, as a precautionary measure in line with official guidance, having been shut since March 1, 2026. Dubai Parks and Resorts will also stay closed on March 5 and 6, with visitors holding existing tickets advised to check the official website for updates.

Ain Dubai, the landmark observation wheel at Bluewaters Island, will remain shut on March 5 and 6, and guests with bookings have been urged to verify the latest information online before visiting. Jebel Jais and all its attractions, activities, and restaurants have been temporarily closed as a precaution, with operations set to resume once conditions are deemed safe.

Meanwhile, coordinated efforts between airport authorities and airline officials have provided some relief to stranded travellers who had been dealing with uncertainty in recent days due to widespread flight cancellations and delays.

Middle East tensions challenge Dubai’s dominance as a global aviation hub? The intensifying conflict in the Middle East has highlighted the global aviation industry’s heavy dependence on a small number of key transit hubs, particularly Dubai, home to the world’s busiest international airport, according to Reuters. The closure of Gulf airspace sent immediate shockwaves through airline networks across the globe, disrupting routes and schedules far beyond the region.

Four decades after the Gulf’s commercial capital leveraged its strategic geographic position by launching Emirates with just two leased aircraft and two routes, Dubai has evolved into the heart of a vast international aviation network connecting 110 countries and handling approximately 454,000 flights annually.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told Reuters last month, before US and Israeli strikes against Iran, "That we've got such a well-spread geographic business model and are well spread between visitors and those in transit suggests it's very robust and will continue to survive any geopolitical tension that exists, wherever it may be.”

Indian embassy in UAE issues advisory, asks citizens to remain vigilant The Indian embassy in UAE has issued advisory, asking citizens to remain vigilant amid Middle East tensions. It also released helpline numbers.

Mixed accounts of passengers arriving at IGIA from UAE Passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai on Thursday shared mixed accounts of the situation in the UAE. While one described an atmosphere of panic, another said life appeared largely normal. However, both noted a sharp rise in airfares.

A passenger Rahul Saxena, who landed at IGI Airport from Dubai, shared there is a situation of panic in the region, according to ANI. "There is a situation of panic there. The sooner the government evacuates everyone, the better," Saxena said.

However, another passenger, Gautam Gupta, who also landed at IGI Airport from Dubai, said everything is normal in Dubai and they did not confront any issues. "Everything is normal in Dubai. We did not face any difficulties. The prices of the flights have increased," Gupta said.

SpiceJet to run 13 special flights from UAE on Thursday SpiceJet will run 13 special flights from the UAE on Thursday to facilitate the return of passengers stranded amid the Middle East tensions, according to PTI.