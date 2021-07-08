Dubai has opened the world's deepest swimming pool on Thursday. The pool is 60.02 metres deep, holding 14 million litres of water.

The Deep Dive Dubai pool has an astonishing “sunken city," amongst its many innovations and marvel.

The world's deepest pool is located at Nad Al Sheba--25 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

"It is now open and offering a variety of experiences including discovery dives for first-timers, scuba dives, as well as diving courses and workshops on all levels of diving from beginner to technical instructors," Deep Dive Dubai said.

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world's deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021





According to Gulf Today, the has two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at 6 and 21 metres.

Around 56 underwater cameras cover all angles of the pool with advanced sound and lightings.

The pool’s freshwater is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock.

The shape of the pool is a tribute to the UAE’s heritage as it is shaped like an oyster, covering an area of 1,500sqm.

The facility has a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant which will allow diners and guests a great view of the underwater environment.

Abdulla Bin Habtoor, Deep Dive Dubai’s spokesperson said that the pool allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder.

