'Explosions, smoke, evacuations': How Dubai became center of Iran's target amid tensions with US, Israel

Explosions were reported, and smoke billowed over Dubai's famous man-made island, the Palm, on Saturday (local time) as Iran carried out retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, AFP reported. The development came in response to the United States and Israel's joint operation targeting Tehran's military and naval forces.

Citing a witness, the report said he saw thick black smoke emanating from a hotel on the Palm and heard ambulances rushing toward the site. Dubai residents also reported hearing several loud bangs following the explosion.

A Reuters report said that at least four people were injured, and the city's emergency response teams responded to an "incident" in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area.

Also Read | Dubai news live updates: Explosion at Dubai landmark The Palm

Here's how Dubai was targeted by Iran Hours after the US and Israel targeted Iran and plunged the Middle East into renewed military confrontation, Tehran retaliated and targeted at least four US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which host airbases with US assets.

Several videos shared online showed smoke rising over Dubai after Iran's ballistic missiles struck the Gulf region; however, Mint could not independently verify the videos circulating on X.

In Dubai, the Gulf region’s commercial hub and home to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, residents looked up to see missiles streak across the sky. Several reports also claimed that the Burj Khalifa was evacuated minutes after a strike was carried out just two kilometers away, with authorities implementing emergency protocols, The Sunday Guardian reported.

It further said that police sealed off surrounding streets and asked residents to stay calm as the investigation proceeded.

Also Read | How US-Israel strikes on Tehran set off a chain reaction across the Gulf

Dubai International Airport suspends operations Airlines suspended flights across the Middle East on Saturday, Reuters reported. This included the suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international travel hub. In a statement, Dubai International Airport said, "Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights."

US, Israel strike Iran The US and Israel struck Iran's military and naval forces days after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of "bad things" if it did not agree to a deal in the next few days. Israel's preemptive strikes came despite Washington and Tehran's ongoing negotiations regarding the latter's nuclear program, which has been a sticking point between the two countries. Tensions have now escalated further, with the Middle East witnessing a crisis.