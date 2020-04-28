Dubai is likely to start opening up for tourists at the beginning of July after the coronavirus pandemic halted arrivals.

The reopening will likely start gradually and could be delayed until September, depending on global trends, Helal Al Marri, the director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, told Bloomberg TV.“The thing about the scenario is a global question," Al Marri said. “Many countries remain closed and it’s more about the bilateral discussion."

Dubai’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, trade and retail.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

