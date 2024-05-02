Dubai is once again facing adverse weather conditions with flights delayed, remote working advised, bus services suspended, and roads leading to flood-prone areas closed.

Several flights were cancelled, intercity bus services suspended and schools remained closed in Dubai owing to adverse weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Khaleej Times, an orange alert was issued on Thursday as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the desert city.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said that the weather scenario was not anticipated to be as severe as what the city encountered on April 16.

Earlier this month, Dubai experienced the heaviest rains on record since 1949.

However, even though the heavy downpour is expected to subside soon, the public has been urged to take precautions.

“Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on 2 May can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled," reported PTI quoting a statement from Emirates Airlines.

Temporary suspension In Dubai, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced the temporary suspension of accepting requests for the entry and departure of wooden dhows in Dubai.

Don't sail Advisory has been issued not to sail, and avoid valley areas, and low-lying places.

Drive carefully Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving vehicles.

WFH advised Except for vital jobs that require presence, remote working was advised for all government and private sectors on Thursday and Friday.

Bus services suspended Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai notified bus users of the temporary suspension of intercity bus services.

Some roads closed The Ministry of Interior has decided to close all roads leading to areas prone to flash floods and water accumulations.

Flights diverted Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said its flight (EY197) from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) was diverted to Al-Ain.

“Guests departing from Dubai's airports are advised to allocate additional time for their journey to the airport, as road congestion may be anticipated. We strongly encourage the utilisation of the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3 wherever feasible," Khaleej Times quoted an airport spokesperson as saying.

