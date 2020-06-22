Dubai: Residents stranded abroad can come home from Monday, tourists next month

Easing travel restrictions, the UAE government has allowed foreign tourists in the country from July 7 and residents stranded abroad to return home from Monday, according to a report. Only those who present a recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing on arrival at Dubai airport will be allowed entry.

Dubai airport would start receiving residents holding Dubai-issued visas from June 22 and those willing to travel overseas will be allowed to do so from Tuesday, Khaleej Times reported adding that restrictions on travel to overseas destinations will be lifted.

"Residents holding Dubai-issued visas are permitted to return to the emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline on the condition that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airline. Residents must fill a 'health declaration form' before embarking on their journey to confirm they do not have Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any symptoms of Covid-19," the Dubai government said.

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, all residents will have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for Covid-19. Residents will need to register their complete details in the Covid-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and before leaving the terminal.

"Residents entering Dubai should not leave their house until they receive their Covid-19 test result. If they test positive, they will have to home isolate themselves for 14 days. Residents sharing homes or living in high-density housing facilities will be isolated at an institutional facility if they test positive," it said.

International tourists travelling by air to Dubai must ensure they meet all requirements for entry to the UAE.

