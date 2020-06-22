Dubai: Residents stranded abroad can come home from Monday, tourists next month

"Residents holding Dubai-issued visas are permitted to return to the emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline on the condition that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airline. Residents must fill a 'health declaration form' before embarking on their journey to confirm they do not have Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any symptoms of Covid-19," the Dubai government said.