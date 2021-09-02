Of all Mumbai's street snacks, the Vada Pav has grown to be the darling of the masses. No doubt that a pav stuffed with a golden-fried spiced batata (potato) covered with coriander chutneys - the vada pav is among the world's famous foods.

With so much popularity for vada pav, a Dubai-based restaurant has introduced a special version of this street food.

A restaurant named O'Pao is serving 22-carat Gold Vada Pav.

On the Instagram page, O'Pao shared a short video clip with a caption, "We launched the world's first 22 Karat O'Gold Vada Pao".

According to details shared by the restaurant, the vada will be filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter. The bread, aka pav, will be topped with a homemade mint mayonnaise dip.

The dish is accompanied by a portion of sweet potato fries and mint lemonade.

The Gold Vada Pav is priced at AED 99 or approximately ₹1,968.

O’Pao is located in Karama and is known for serving Indian sliders.

Previously, Dubai has seen launches of 24-carat gold burgers by Hard Rock Café and 23-carat gold Biryani by The Bombay Borough.

The Bombay Borough serves a special gold biryani that is served on a large golden plate and is adorned with edible 23-carat gold leaves.

The Royal Gold Biryani costs 1,000 dirhams, which's approximately ₹19,705.85 for a plate of biryani. One plate consists of 3 kg worth of rice and meat.

