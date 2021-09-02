1 min read.Updated: 02 Sep 2021, 02:02 PM ISTLivemint
According to details shared by the restaurant, the Vada will be filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter
A restaurant named O'Pao is serving 22-carat Gold Vada Pav
Of all Mumbai's street snacks, the Vada Pav has grown to be the darling of the masses. No doubt that a pav stuffed with a golden-fried spiced batata (potato) covered with coriander chutneys - the vada pav is among the world's famous foods.
With so much popularity for vada pav, a Dubai-based restaurant has introduced a special version of this street food.