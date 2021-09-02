Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Dubai restaurant makes world's first 22K gold Vada Pav. Here's how much it costs

Dubai restaurant makes world's first 22K gold Vada Pav. Here's how much it costs

Gold Vada Pav made up of 22-carat gold
1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Livemint

  • According to details shared by the restaurant, the Vada will be filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter
  • A restaurant named O'Pao is serving 22-carat Gold Vada Pav

Of all Mumbai's street snacks, the Vada Pav has grown to be the darling of the masses. No doubt that a pav stuffed with a golden-fried spiced batata (potato) covered with coriander chutneys - the vada pav is among the world's famous foods.

With so much popularity for vada pav, a Dubai-based restaurant has introduced a special version of this street food.

A restaurant named O'Pao is serving 22-carat Gold Vada Pav.

On the Instagram page, O'Pao shared a short video clip with a caption, "We launched the world's first 22 Karat O'Gold Vada Pao".

According to details shared by the restaurant, the vada will be filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter. The bread, aka pav, will be topped with a homemade mint mayonnaise dip.

The dish is accompanied by a portion of sweet potato fries and mint lemonade.

The Gold Vada Pav is priced at AED 99 or approximately 1,968.

