Dubai rocked by multiple explosions, missiles glare Gulf skies, flights cancelled after US-Israel attack Iran: 10 points

What started as a joint strike by US, Israel on Iran – has now spread to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, among other key hubs bearing the brunt as the Islamic Republic launched retaliatory strikes on Saturday. Multiple reports even claimed an evacuation at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
Videos, photos on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from a prominent Dubai hotel, which was triggered by an Iranian air attack.
One civilian was also reported dead in Abu Dhabi.
Here's a glimpse at the top updates about the situation in Dubai as Middle East boils amid US-Israel's ‘Operation Fury.’
6. Airport disruptions across the region extended beyond flight cancellations. Kuwait’s civil aviation authority reported that a drone struck the country’s airport, leaving several people with minor injuries and causing “limited” damage to the passenger building, reported Bloomberg.
7. At Doha airport, which handles about a 1000 flights a day, chaotic scenes unfolded, reminiscent of the situation last year in June, when scattered Iranian strikes on Qatar left 20,000 travelers temporarily stranded, mentioned the US media outlet.
8. Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait announced at least partial airspace closures after spotting smoke over Tehran and Iran's retaliatory strikes across the region.
9. In the wake of the strikes, oil and gas tankers are increasingly steering clear of the Hormuz shipping strait – the critical route linking the oil-rich Persian Gulf to open waters – with a large number of vessels holding outside of the waterway while some already transiting have turned back, mentioned a report by Bloomberg.
10. Speaking about the joint strike that US launched along with Israel, Donald Trump reportedly said that his main concern is “freedom” for the Iranian people.
According to a report by AFP, Iran’s barrage of missiles in retaliation to U.S. and Israeli strikes could be heard across much of the region, including in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Israel and Iraq, after Tehran vowed it would strike back forcefully if attacked.
"The Iranian armed forces consider as legitimate targets the sites from which the US and Zionist operations were carried out," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Iranian TV.