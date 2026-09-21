Dubai Ruler’s brother dies at 76: Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum? Horse racing patron, real estate tycoon

Dubai has announced 10 days of official mourning after the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai’s Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Gulf News reported.

The Ruler’s Court said the mourning period had started immediately. Flags across the emirate will be flown at half-mast during the period.

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Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to his younger brother in a post on X, offering prayers for his soul and asking that he be granted a place in Paradise.

“May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

He said that while Sheikh Ahmed was no longer with them, he would continue to be remembered in their prayers and hearts.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also expressed his grief over the death of his uncle and prayed for his forgiveness and mercy.

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum? Sheikh Ahmed held several prominent positions in Dubai. He was the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, the Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding, and the President of Al Wasl Sports Club, according to Khaleej Times.

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He was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who previously ruled Dubai. He was also the youngest brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and is the Ruler of Dubai.

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Sheikh Ahmed studied at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK. After graduating, he joined Dubai’s Central Military Command and later became its Commander-in-Chief, according to Al Wasl Sports Club’s official website.

Sheikh Ahmed also had a long association with horse racing in Dubai. He worked with trainer Dhruba Selvaratnam on the technical design of Jebel Ali Racecourse.

The racecourse and its grandstand were constructed in 1990, while racing at the venue began in 1991, according to the Emirates Racing Authority.

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He owned the adjoining Jebel Ali Stables and had recorded 614 wins from 4,475 runs as an owner, giving him a strike rate of 13.7 per cent, according to authority figures.

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The Khaleeja Times, citing the Emirates News Agency, has also reported on his continued support for international horse races held in his name, including an event at Ireland’s Curragh Racecourse.

Association with Al Wasl Sports Club Sheikh Ahmed had been associated with Al Wasl Sports Club since the early 1960s, when the club was known as Al Zamalek.

He served as chairman of the club’s board from that period, according to Al Wasl Sports Club’s official website.

Business interests and A.R.M. Holding Sheikh Ahmed was also the chairman of A.R.M. Holding, a private investment company with interests across real estate, hospitality and banking.

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The company has expanded its portfolio into areas including healthtech, sustainable food, mobility, fintech and cultural initiatives, according to its official website.

Its real estate business includes three major brands — Dubai Real Estate Centre, Huna and Hive Coliv.

Dubai Real Estate Centre manages more than 3,200 residential and commercial units, while Huna focuses on developments combining architecture, culture and commerce. Hive Coliv operates in the flexible co-living segment.

Projects linked to Dubai Real Estate Centre Under Sheikh Ahmed’s patronage, the Dubai Real Estate Centre completed several projects after its establishment in 1991.

These included The Beach Centre, described by the company as the first mall built on Jumeirah’s beach road in 1993, and Palm Spring Village, a gated community in Al Sufouh with 145 villas.

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The centre also completed the Dubai Creek Tower in 1995. The landmark was the first of its kind at Deira Creek and was the second-tallest building in Dubai at the time.

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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Dubai Ruler’s brother dies at 76: Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum? Horse racing patron, real estate tycoon