Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler , says she is being held captive against her will in a barricaded villa and fears for her life after a foiled attempt to flee, as per a footage broadcast.

The Dubai princess has not been seen in public since she attempted to escape from the Emirate by the sea in March 2018.

"I'm a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail," she says in one cellphone video.

"There's five policemen outside and two policewomen inside the house. Every day I am worried about my safety and my life."

In another video, Latifa says her situation is "getting more desperate every day".

"I don't want to be a hostage in this jail villa. I just want to be free," she says.

"All the windows are barred shut, I can't open any window," the 35-year-old said as she was making the video in the bathroom of the villa.

The BBC's investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday aired clips it said were filmed roughly a year after she was captured and returned to Dubai showing her crouched in a corner of what she says is a bathroom.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.

Sky News reported that it had also received the videos but had been unable to contact Latifa for the last nine months.

The broadcasters reported that the videos have now been passed to the United Nations by her friends.

Last March, a London High Court judge said he accepted as proved a series of allegations made by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's former wife, Princess Haya, in a legal battle, including that the sheikh ordered the abduction of Latifa. The sheikh's lawyers rejected the allegations.

News agency Reuters could not independently verify when or where the video was recorded.

The Free Latifa campaign, which has lobbied for her release, said it had managed to smuggle a phone to Latifa.

David Haigh, one of the campaign's co-founders and her lawyer, called for Latifa's immediate release and an end to "a horrendous period of parental and human rights abuse that has significantly damaged the reputation of the UAE."

The Dubai government's media office referred questions about the video to Sheikh Mohammed's law firm, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

David Pannick, a lawyer in London representing Sheikh Mohammed in the legal battle with Princess Haya, said: "As one of the lawyers in current legal proceedings, I cannot comment."

Appearing alert and speaking calmly, Latifa said in the video that there were police officers stationed outside and inside the villa. "I just want to be free," she added.

In December 2018, the UAE foreign ministry said Latifa was at home and living with her family, after rights groups called on authorities in the Gulf Arab state to disclose her whereabouts and condition.

