Dubai ruler's son becomes UAE Finance Minister in Cabinet rejig
The United Arab Emirates appointed Dubai ruler’s son as the country’s finance minister on Saturday as part of a broader reorganization of the government.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed will also hold the role of a deputy prime minister, according to tweets from Dubai’s ruler. As finance minister, he fills a position left vacant after the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, announced the changes on his Twitter account, saying they would help the government focus on its priorities and “keep up with the coming stage of changes and challenges."

Mohammed Hadi Al Hussaini will become minister of state for financial affairs, replacing Obaid Al Tayer.

 

