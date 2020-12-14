Dubai sees surge in UK bookings after travel corridor started

Dubai sees surge in UK bookings after travel corridor started1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Bookings for December are 'double what we experienced through previous months,' Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bookings for December are 'double what we experienced through previous months,' Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said
Air traffic between the United Kingdom and Dubai is expected to climb by a third in December as passengers take advantage of the travel corridor.
Air traffic between the United Kingdom and Dubai is expected to climb by a third in December as passengers take advantage of the travel corridor.
Bookings for December are “double what we experienced through previous months," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
Bookings for December are “double what we experienced through previous months," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
Getting vaccinated won’t be a requirement for passengers to enter the Middle Eastern travel hub, Griffiths said. It’s negative to suggest that being “inoculated is a precursor to travel" but that could change once the vaccine is out there and available for the population, he said.
CEO also said:
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.