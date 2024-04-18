Dubai sky turning green after heavy rain and storm, netizens say 'That’s supercell, tornado color | Watch
An unprecedented weather event in Dubai in which the sky of the city—known for its luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and lively nightlife—mysteriously turned green after heavy rain and storm has left social media puzzled
An unprecedented weather event in Dubai in which the sky of the city—known for its luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and lively nightlife—mysteriously turned green after heavy rain and storm has left social media puzzled.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message