An unprecedented weather event in Dubai in which the sky of the city—known for its luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and lively nightlife—mysteriously turned green after heavy rain and storm has left social media puzzled.

Earlier this week, when a rain-storm hit Dubai—the heaviest in past 75 years, the state-run weather agency termed it a “historic weather event")—and the heavy rains swept through the city leading to widespread disruption affecting air travel and streets were inundated throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE) halting normal activities, a unique nature’s phenomenon overtook social media by storm.

Among many rain videos from the rain-battered city, one time-lapse video is going viral on social media that shows the grey sky turning into hazy green, indicative of the rainstorm. The 23-second video shows how the grey sky above the Middle-East city turns into hazy green just as the rainstorm intensifies. The Video was posted on April 17, with the caption: “Sky turns green In Dubai! Actual footage from the storm in Dubai today."

While several social media users have expressed their shock, others shared that it was an indication of the impending tornado or hail.

What does the green sky mean?

The natural phenomenon of the sky turning green during a rain-storm is called virescence. When the blue light-reflecting water droplets in the rain clouds merge with the red light of dawn, the sky turns green. “A common belief is that ice in storms helps to scatter light, making the cumulonimbus clouds appear as if they are green in colour. The more hail and rain are in a storm cloud, the more it makes the sky appear green," Fox News reported.

"We get green skies in storms here in Australia frequently - if I see that I get my car undercover asap as it usually means ice in the clouds that usually turns to hail," a netizen reacted.

Social Media Reactions:

“For a long time now. Dubai has been trying to perform a weather miracle. I think they just got it" reacted a user.

“That’s supercell, tornado color. I’ve seen it in the deserts of southwestern United States," another user posted.

Reacted the third user: “Usually when the sky does that, it means a tornado is coming."

