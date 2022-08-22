The concept is a potential answer to the global search for new, mixed urban typologies, which combine high densities and lavish greenery, dynamic urban functions and a high-quality user experience, as a means of doing justice to the demand for both climate protection and environmental excellence. As a green lung, the skypark seeks to replenish the air with oxygen and intends to incorporate a series of activities and research centres. The skypark is integrated with offices, research zones, culture, science, and education and this spatil hybrid forms a new type of contemporary symbol for the city: a green and natural landmark – a refreshing and exciting stage for people to interact, experience and learn in contact with nature.