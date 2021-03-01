OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Dubai suffered steepest population drop in Gulf region, S&P Says

Dubai’s population dropped by 8.4% last year, the steepest decline in the Gulf region, as expatriate workers were forced to leave amid the economic upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said.

The drop in Dubai -- the Middle East’s hub for business and tourism -- compares with a 4% decline for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, according to S&P estimates. Job losses accelerated in the region last year as the pandemic spread.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A coronavirus vaccine dose is given during a vaccination drive.

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 kick starts in India. See pics and videos

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship

2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Co-WIN platform was created to track delivery, utilization and distribution of covid-19 vaccine in real time at national, state and district level.

Registration on Co-WIN for second phase of vaccination face OTP glitches

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court

Plea in SC challenges EC's decision to hold polls in 8 phases in West Bengal

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

Expatriates make up the majority of the population in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part. Residency permits in the country are usually tied to employment and many expatriates have to leave if they lose their jobs.

The launch of the World Expo 2020 exhibition, delayed for a year, is set to “provide a platform for a recovery in activity," analysts including Sapna Jagtiani wrote. Still, the ratings agency expects Dubai’s gross domestic product in dollar terms to return to 2019 levels only in 2023.

Key sectors in Dubai, particularly real estate, tourism, hospitality, and retail, will likely remain under pressure for the next 12-24 months, S&P said.

To combat the effects of the pandemic and lower oil prices, the UAE took unprecedented measures last year. The country started allowing full foreign ownership in firms, eased rules for obtaining citizenship and tried to lure in foreigners with retirement programs.

Oxford Economics had predicted a 10% drop in the UAE’s population in May. In an updated report issued in December, its economists said the country’s expatriate population will likely decline in line with their previous estimate, given significant cuts in key sectors.

TRENDING STORIESSee All


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout