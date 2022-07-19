Dubai targets 40,000 virtual jobs in 5 years under new metaverse plan1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 02:14 PM IST
The Dubai govt aims to support the government’s goal of increasing the number of blockchain companies by five times in five years.
The Dubai govt aims to support the government’s goal of increasing the number of blockchain companies by five times in five years.
Listen to this article
Dubai is seeking to break into the world’s top 10 metaverse economies under a new strategy that envisions the sector supporting as many as 40,000 additional virtual jobs and adding $4 billion to the city’s GDP in five years.