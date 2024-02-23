Dubai introduces 5-year visa to boost tourism for Indians. 5 things to know

Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists, with a 25% increase in visitors from India in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Dubai has announced a five-year multiple-entry visa to promote tourism between India and the Gulf nation, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are five things to know about this latest development.

1. PTI reported citing the latest data from DET that in 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which is a 25 per cent increase from the pre-pandemic era. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. This made the country the number one source market, the data stated. “In the year-ago period, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors," it added. The data further added that with a 34 per cent year-on-year growth, “India continued to be the number one source market with the highest number of international visitors from a single country," it said.

3. “Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties," the DET said. Furthermore, this development confirms that the visa, issued within 2-5 working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows its holder to stay in the country for 90 days, thus, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. “Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity," DET added. “Our inbound visitation from India in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector, " it added.

5. “As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for business, investment and tourism," Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, according to Bader Ali Habib, this historic milestone initiative will not only open doors to a longer and more enriching experience for Indian tourists but also provide a platform for increased economic collaboration, PTI reported.

“With exceptional flight connectivity and our ongoing commitment to the Indian market, we are confident that our upcoming initiatives will further amplify awareness about Dubai's diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, continuing to make it the top travel choice for Indian tourists," he added.

According to DET data, “Dubai welcomed 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023, a 19.4 per cent growth over the 14.36 million tourist arrivals in 2022." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!