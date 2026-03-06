Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi News LIVE updates: UAE mulls freezing Iranian assets to punish Tehran for attacks – Report

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi News LIVE updates: Iran launched a fresh aerial strike across the Gulf on Thursday evening as the conflict with the US-Israel reached Day 7 on Friday. A wave of missile and drone strikes was reported in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, prompting Tehran to fire missiles toward Israel and several Gulf locations hosting US military facilities in retaliation.

According to a Bloomberg report, the UAE warned Dubai residents of the incoming projectiles and urged them to seek immediate shelter in the nearest secure building. An all clear was signalled after about an hour.

There were also reports of explosions near Abu Dhabi’s international airport.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that his country hadn’t asked for a ceasefire and had no intention to negotiate. “We see no reason why we should engage once again with those who have, who are not honest in negotiation,” he said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also warned that retaliatory attacks will intensify in the coming days, according to the Nour news agency.

Saudi Arabia also continued to thwart attacks on Thursday, saying it intercepted multiple missiles and drones overnight. Strikes have mostly been directed at Al Kharj near Riyadh, where the US has a facility, or the east where Saudi Aramco operates its headquarters.

UAE warns of action

UAE officials have privately warned Iran of the possible action it could take on Tehran, a WSJ report said, adding that it wasn't clear when or if the government would act.

The Gulf state is also reportedly weighing freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held in the UAE to curb Tehran's access to foreign currency and global.

