Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE Updates: US-Israel allies under attack

Dubai News Live Updates: Iran threatens ships in Strait of Hormuz

UAE News LIVE Updates: Iran has threatened ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes. Several ships have been attacked as well there.

Iran’s Ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, told reporters that the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes had targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site on Sunday.