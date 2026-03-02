Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE Updates: US-Israel allies under attack

Bahrain, UAE and Dubai News Live Updates: The joint US-Israeli aerial campaign against Iran intensified on Monday with no immediate signs of de-escalation. In response, Tehran launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting Israel, several Gulf nations, and even a British military installation located in distant Cyprus.
UAE News LIVE Updates: Iran has threatened ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes. Several ships have been attacked as well there.
Iran’s Ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, told reporters that the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes had targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site on Sunday.
UAE News LIVE Updates: Two Iranian drones targeted a power plant in Qatar and a separate energy facility on Monday, the Qatari defence ministry said.
One drone targeted a water tank belonging to a power plant in Mesaieed south of Doha and another targeted an energy facility in Ras Laffan on the north coast, Qatar's main site for production of liquefied natural gas, the ministry said.
UAE News LIVE Updates: United States’ partners in the Gulf region have faced direct strikes from Iranian drones and missiles. Thick black smoke was seen rising near the US Embassy in Kuwait City, which saw a massive deployment of security forces and emergency vehicles.
Explosions were also reported in Dubai, Samha in the UAE, and Doha, the Qatari capital.
In a notable escalation reaching European soil, a drone struck the British Akrotiri air base in Cyprus overnight. While officials from Britain and Cyprus reported no casualties and limited damage, European allies continue to distance themselves from the administration's military actions. Nations including Britain and France argue the offensive fails to meet the legal criteria of addressing an imminent threat.