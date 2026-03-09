Dubai, UAE, Kuwait News LIVE Updates: Bahrain’s BAPCO oil under attack; Oil surges over 25%

Dubai, UAE, Kuwait News LIVE: Global crude oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2022 in early Monday trading as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran entered a new and more volatile phase, with no diplomatic offramp in sight and energy markets pricing in a prolonged disruption to Gulf supply chains.

Oil Prices Surge to Highest Since 2022 as War Shows No Sign of Ending

Global crude oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2022 in early Monday trading as the US-Israeli campaign against Iran entered a more volatile phase with no diplomatic offramp in sight. Trump framed the price spike as a "short term" issue and a "small price to pay" in exchange for destroying Iran's "nuclear threat."

UAE Air Defences Intercept 15 Ballistic Missiles, 113 Drones in Single Day

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that explosions heard across the country were caused by interceptions of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. Since the conflict began, 238 ballistic missiles and 1,422 UAVs have been detected, with the ministry stating: "221 were destroyed, 15 fell into the sea and 2 landed within the country."

Fire Breaks Out at Fujairah Oil Facility After Iranian Attack

Fire broke out at an oil facility in Fujairah — a critical global maritime fuel hub — following an Iranian attack. Authorities confirmed the blaze without detailing the extent of damage to the strategically vital bunkering terminal.

Four Killed in UAE Drone Strikes; Victims From Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

Four people were killed in drone attacks across the UAE, all South Asian migrant nationals. The casualties underscore how disproportionately the conflict's human toll is falling on migrant workers with little means to seek safety.

Iran Names Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader; Military Pledges Allegiance

Iran's military and political leadership have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, formally named to replace his father as supreme leader. The hardline cleric's swift consolidation of power signals the establishment has little appetite for negotiations or an early exit from the conflict.

US and Israel Continue Strikes on Iran; Explosions Reported in Tehran and Qom

The US and Israel pressed ahead with strikes on Monday, with explosions reported in Tehran and Qom — one of Shia Islam's holiest cities. Israeli strikes on oil facilities earlier sent toxic smoke billowing across the Iranian capital.

Eighth US Soldier Confirmed Killed in Conflict

An eighth US soldier has been confirmed killed, a day after Trump honoured fallen troops at a formal ceremony. The administration has yet to offer a comprehensive accounting of American casualties since the campaign began.

Saudi Arabia Struck; Lebanon Sees Half a Million Displaced

Two people were killed in Saudi Arabia's Al Kharj governorate amid Iranian counterstrikes on the strategically significant air base location. In Lebanon, over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as Israeli forces and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire along the southern frontier.