Dubai weather: Heavy rains lash UAE again; flights cancelled, schools and offices shut
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the UAE have prompted flight cancellations and work-from-home for schools and companies. Parks and beaches were closed, and several airlines said they were experiencing delays and disruptions due to bad weather.
