Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was illuminated on Wednesday (September 17) with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark his 75th birthday.

The dazzling light display, visible across the Dubai skyline, featured portraits of PM Modi along with birthday greetings, symbolising India’s strong ties with the UAE.

The spectacle was part of a series of global celebrations honoring the Indian Prime Minister on this milestone occasion. Social media was abuzz as residents and tourists captured the vibrant display, praising the gesture as a remarkable tribute.

The Burj Khalifa illumination underscores the growing diplomatic and cultural relationship between India and the UAE, highlighting mutual respect and collaboration.

This celebration adds to other notable birthday tributes for PM Modi, which have included messages from world leaders and symbolic gifts from international dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday (September 17), and received an outpouring of greetings from world leaders, reflecting India’s growing global stature and diplomatic ties.

UAE Presiden's trilingual tweet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed posted greetings in Hindi, Arabic, and English: “Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people.”

Other global leaders extend birthday greetings US President Donald Trump also dialed PM Modi to extend birthday greetings. Trump thanked him for supporting efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally called PM Modi to convey birthday wishes. “I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr Modi. I congratulated our friend, the Prime Minister of India, on his 75th birthday, on behalf of all of you,” Putin said in a video conference with his cabinet.

Putin highlighted India’s achievements under PM Modi’s leadership, noting that his government “pursues a totally independent and sovereign policy course. And, more importantly, it achieves excellent results in the economic sphere.” The Kremlin also added that PM Modi has made “a significant personal contribution” to the successful development of the special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared birthday greetings on social media: “His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our nations.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also praised Modi, noting their discussions on trade and cooperation: “Together we’ll open a new chapter in our partnership. We also discussed progress in our ongoing trade talks and how we can work together to effectively support Ukraine’s fight for freedom.”

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebration in photos