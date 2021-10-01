Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast

More than 190 nations are using their pavilions to spotlight their greatest tourist attractions, discoveries and ambitions. The U.S. pavilion, paid for by the UAE after America struggled to come up with funding, boasts a replica of the Space X Falcon 9 rocket and takes visitors on a conveyor belt past multimedia infomercials for American inventions. It also displays a Quran that belonged to the nation's third president, Thomas Jefferson, an example of how freedom of religion "is woven into the very fabric of American society."